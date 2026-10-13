Netflix secures 2030 FIFA World Cup rights: What about India, UAE and other countries?

Netflix secures 2030 FIFA World Cup rights for Spain and Andorra viewers
Netflix is making a major move into men's football after securing the broadcasting rights for the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra.
The streaming giant will show all 104 matches, marking the first time it has acquired rights to broadcast the men's World Cup.
However, football fans in Spain will not have to pay to watch every match.
Under the agreement announced on Tuesday, one match per matchday will be available free on television. A separate package covering every Spain match, both semifinals and the final will also be available through a national broadcaster.
Netflix's agreement is limited to Spain and Andorra, with other countries having separate broadcasting deals.
In India, Zee Entertainment has secured the rights to the 2030 World Cup as part of a wider agreement with FIFA. Coverage will be available through its television and digital platforms.
In the United Kingdom, BBC and ITV will share coverage, ensuring fans can watch the tournament free.
Germany's Deutsche Telekom has secured rights to all 104 matches through MagentaTV, while France's M6 will broadcast 54 matches free to air.
However, the broadcaster for the UAE and wider Middle East has yet to be officially confirmed.
The 2030 tournament will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with special matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to celebrate 100 years of the World Cup.
Netflix already holds rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups in the United States and Canada.
Its latest agreement marks another significant step into live sports broadcasting, raising an interesting question about how football fans will watch major tournaments in the future.