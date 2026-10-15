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FIFA World Cup trophy lifted by Lionel Messi goes up for sale

Historic World Cup replica signed by Argentina stars goes under the hammer

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Lionel Messi with FIFA World Cup trophy
Lionel Messi with FIFA World Cup trophy
via Lionel Messi's Instagram

Dubai: A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy lifted by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s celebrations in Qatar in 2022 will go under the hammer at a sports memorabilia auction in November.

Richmond Auctions will feature the item at its inaugural Sports Memorabilia Auction on November 7, 2026. The trophy, which was later exhibited at the National Historical Museum of Buenos Aires, became part of some of the most widely shared images from Argentina’s historic triumph.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. Messi scored twice, while Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick for France before Gonzalo Montiel converted the decisive penalty.

During the celebrations, the replica trophy was carried from the stands onto the pitch and passed between Argentina’s players for around 45 minutes. Messi was photographed lifting and kissing it, creating one of the defining images of his career.

The photograph also featured in a carousel of images posted by Messi on Instagram after Argentina’s victory. With more than 74 million likes on the post, the picture went on to become the most-liked post in the platform’s history, further adding to the significance of the replica.

The item carries another connection to the victorious squad, having been signed by eight members of the team before the celebrations ended. Its provenance documentation references players including Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez and Angel Di Maria, who scored Argentina’s second goal in the final.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 11 am ET (8pm UAE time) in 526 Congaree Road, Greenville, South Carolina, United States. Online bidding will also commence at the same time.

The sale offers collectors an opportunity to own a piece associated with one of football’s most memorable nights, when Messi finally lifted the World Cup after years of waiting.

The replica’s significance lies not only in its connection to Argentina’s victory but also in its place in the celebrations that followed one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Lionel MessiFIFA World CupArgentina national football team

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