During the celebrations, the replica trophy was carried from the stands onto the pitch and passed between Argentina’s players for around 45 minutes. Messi was photographed lifting and kissing it, creating one of the defining images of his career.

Richmond Auctions will feature the item at its inaugural Sports Memorabilia Auction on November 7, 2026. The trophy, which was later exhibited at the National Historical Museum of Buenos Aires, became part of some of the most widely shared images from Argentina’s historic triumph.

The item carries another connection to the victorious squad, having been signed by eight members of the team before the celebrations ended. Its provenance documentation references players including Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez and Angel Di Maria, who scored Argentina’s second goal in the final.

The photograph also featured in a carousel of images posted by Messi on Instagram after Argentina’s victory. With more than 74 million likes on the post, the picture went on to become the most-liked post in the platform’s history, further adding to the significance of the replica.

The replica’s significance lies not only in its connection to Argentina’s victory but also in its place in the celebrations that followed one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.