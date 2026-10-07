Cristiano Ronaldo sends Messi a hug after emotional farewell

Ronaldo's heartfelt tribute to Messi after emotional international farewell
Lionel Messi’s emotional goodbye to Argentina brought tributes from across the football world.
And now Cristiano Ronaldo has joined them.
The Portuguese star commented on Messi’s latest Instagram post after the Argentine played his final international match against Benin.
Ronaldo wrote:
“Leo, tantos años defendiendo a tu país y una historia que quedará para siempre. Todo mi respeto por lo que has logrado con Argentina. Un abrazo.”
In English, that roughly means:
“Leo, so many years representing your country and a story that will remain forever. All my respect for what you achieved with Argentina. A hug.”
It was a classy message from one football great to another after more than two decades in which Messi and Ronaldo dominated the sport and were constantly compared with each other.
Messi had signed off in style.
The 39 year old scored once and provided two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3-0 at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, bringing an end to his 21 year international career. More than 85,000 fans were there for an emotional farewell that included tributes, music and a drone show.
And Ronaldo’s message perhaps carries even more weight because of what is happening in his own international career right now.
The 41 year old has been in the spotlight following his recent dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.
As football fans, we can only hope Ronaldo also gets the kind of farewell his career deserves when that day eventually comes.
Messi was able to say goodbye on his own terms, surrounded by teammates, former players, staff and thousands of supporters.
Hopefully Ronaldo gets something similar.
Because whatever side of the Messi versus Ronaldo debate you have been on for all these years, both deserve that respect.
And perhaps this is also the right moment for their fans to show a little more respect towards each other.
Messi and Ronaldo are now in the final lap of two extraordinary careers.
Maybe from here on, we can just enjoy what is left.
We may never again see two players dominate the same era for so long and at such an extraordinary level.
Football debates and banter should continue. That is part of the fun. But the hate can stop.
Messi and Ronaldo are in the final lap now. Just embrace the greatness while we still can.