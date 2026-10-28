Gianni Infantino visits UAE's youth squad during FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026

The UAE players will now look to build on their performance as the festival continues towards its October 30 finals. The U-15 side have only conceded two goals in last 6 matches at the ongoing tournament, both of which came against Luxembourg in the group stage.

The competition is open to boys born in 2011 and 2012 and aims to give young footballers from across the world valuable international experience. Results in the opening qualification phase determine which of six performance tiers teams enter for the next stage, ensuring every side continues playing through to the final day.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.