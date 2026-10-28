Gianni Infantino visits UAE's youth squad during FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026

UAE's U-15 team shines with Infantino's visit after Congo win in global event
Dubai: FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave the UAE’s under-15 footballers a memorable moment after visiting the squad following their 2-0 victory over Congo at the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A video shared by UAE national team officials showed Infantino walking onto the pitch to meet the young players, who are competing in the international tournament running from October 24 to 30.
The visit offered the UAE youngsters an opportunity to meet football’s top official while representing their country on a global stage.
The tournament brings together 189 FIFA member associations, with more than 3,000 players and officials taking part. It features nearly 1,000 matches in an eight-a-side format, with two 20-minute halves.
The competition is open to boys born in 2011 and 2012 and aims to give young footballers from across the world valuable international experience. Results in the opening qualification phase determine which of six performance tiers teams enter for the next stage, ensuring every side continues playing through to the final day.
For the UAE squad, the round of 32 win over Congo and Infantino’s visit have provided an early highlight in a tournament designed to expand opportunities for youth footballers.
The inaugural boys’ event is part of FIFA’s wider youth development plans. A girls’ edition is scheduled for 2027, with separate boys’ and girls’ tournaments planned annually from 2028.
The UAE players will now look to build on their performance as the festival continues towards its October 30 finals. The U-15 side have only conceded two goals in last 6 matches at the ongoing tournament, both of which came against Luxembourg in the group stage.
They now face Iran’s U-15 side on Wednesday in the round of 16 match.