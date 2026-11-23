In a video message, the members sounded a little stunned by the warm welcome. Suga thanked fans for embracing their first group album in a long while. Jungkook said that after nearly four years apart, the members came back to ARMY wanting to prove how much they had grown, and that they had searched for stories that honestly capture who BTS is now. Jimin promised to hold onto what each award means and to keep repaying the love.