Enhypen won Fans' Choice of the Year for the second year in a row
As Jin says, as always, BTS.
The group didn't even need to be in the building. While the 2026 MAMA Awards played out over two nights at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, BTS was busy on its world tour, and still left with five trophies, two of them grand prizes.
The first night set the tone: Artist of the Year, Best Male Group and a Fans' Choice Male Top 10 spot all went to the seven. On Saturday the haul kept growing, with Arirang named Album of the Year and "Swim" making the Best Song Top 10.
In a video message, the members sounded a little stunned by the warm welcome. Suga thanked fans for embracing their first group album in a long while. Jungkook said that after nearly four years apart, the members came back to ARMY wanting to prove how much they had grown, and that they had searched for stories that honestly capture who BTS is now. Jimin promised to hold onto what each award means and to keep repaying the love.
Cortis has a moment of its own
If BTS owned the weekend, Cortis owned the emotional high point. A year after picking up Best New Artist, the rising boy group took Song of the Year, the night's other grand prize, for "RedRed." The members piled into a group hug when their name was called.
"RedRed" did a lot of work for them. It also won Best Dance Performance Male Group and a Best Song Top 10 slot. Add a Fans' Choice nod from night one and Cortis left Osaka with four awards.
Martin told the crowd the group had treated every performance this year like a dream stage, and that chasing new goals every day had been fun. Seonghyeon tried to thank the fans for sticking with them on a road he admitted isn't easy, but he choked up before he could finish.
The rest of the honor roll
Enhypen won Fans' Choice of the Year for the second year in a row and also picked up Favorite M Countdown Stage and a Fans' Choice Top 10 spot, three in total.
BIGBANG, celebrating 20 years since its debut, also won three: Music Visionary of the Year, Best Music Video for "BiiiG," and a Fans' Choice spot.
Ive won Best Female Group.
Yeonjun (TXT) won Best Male Artist and Soyeon (i-dle) won Best Female Artist.
Alpha Drive One and Tuide split Best New Artist.
Quick hits from night two
Best Collaboration: Le Sserafim and J-Hope, "Spaghetti" (so a BTS member scored even more hardware)
Dance Performance wins: Taeyang ("Live Fast Die Slow"), Yena ("Catch Catch") and Illit ("It's Me")
Best Choreography: Ateez, "Bad"
Vocal wins: Hwasa ("Good Goodbye"), AKMU ("Paradise of Rumors") and Zerobaseone (Best Dance & Vocal Performance Group)
Best Band Performance: Jannabi
Best OST: Kim Min-seok, "Love Language"
Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance: Zico and Lilas, "Duet"