Why BTS’ V returned for military training amid Arirang World Tour

The vocalist shared photos on Instagram, where he can be seen in uniform
More than a year after finishing his army service, BTS’ V has worn his fatigues again, this time for a reservist’s training day rather than a new enlistment.
The singer, born Kim Taehyung, gave fans a look at his first session with South Korea’s Reserve Forces through an Instagram carousel posted during a break in the group’s Arirang World Tour. The opening frames show him in full military dress, captioned in Korean with a casual “Daechung ileogo sal-ayo” (“I roughly live like this”). He then reposted the third photo to his Stories with a short Korean note marking it as his “First Reserve Forces.”
A familiar uniform, with familiar badges
Sharp-eyed fans quickly picked up on more than the uniform itself. V appeared to be wearing insignia tied to his time in the Special Duty Team (SDT), the elite unit he was assigned to during active duty. The Elite Warrior emblem was also visible, a reminder of his record in service: he was named a Special Warrior and left the army as a Sergeant.
Discharge isn’t the finish line
The photos prompted plenty of confusion online, since V wrapped up his mandatory service in June 2025. But in South Korea, men who complete active duty don’t walk away from the military entirely. They’re placed in the Reserve Forces, known as Yebigun, for eight years after discharge.
Under South Korea’s Reserve Forces system, enlisted men remain reservists for eight years after discharge, according to the Ministry of National Defense. Training isn’t spread evenly across that period, however. As Korea JoongAng Daily has reported, citing the Defense Ministry, the first four years are spent in mobilisation reserve training, the next two in basic reserve training, and the final two in the reserves without any training. Drills can include shooting practice and combat readiness exercises.
The ministry divides reserve training into two strands:
Mobilisation training (Dongwon Yebigun): builds combat capability so reservists can support active-duty units in wartime or a national emergency.
Homeland defence training (Hyangto Yebigun): prepares reservists to defend their local area.
What it means for the rest of BTS
V won’t be the only member making these trips. All seven members had completed their military obligations by June 2025, but their reserve duties aren’t identical. Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook all served on active duty. Suga completed his obligation through alternative social service, so his follow-up reserve and civil defence requirements may look different.
Jimin may already have done his first session. Photos suggesting he’d attended reserve training circulated on social media earlier. Still, V’s post is one of the first times a member has personally confirmed taking part.