South Korea city seeks new ways to free shark

The North Port is a major hub for container and cruise traffic, possibly producing an intimidating environment for the shark. It’s also possible that the noise from vessels, bright lights and electric fields generated by nearby facilities and equipment have interfered with the shark’s senses, Kim said. While authorities have stressed the need to get Bukangi out to sea quickly, Kim said patience will be key, giving the shark time to adjust to the waters beyond the canal before venturing farther out.