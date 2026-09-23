Giant shark swims into Busan canal — then 20,000 people turn up

The 3.5-metre visitor has become an unlikely attraction after failing to leave
A giant shark that swam into an artificial canal in the South Korean city of Busan has become an unlikely tourist attraction, drawing around 20,000 visitors over a single weekend.
The shark, estimated to be about 3.5 metres long, was first spotted on September 18 in a waterway at North Port Waterfront Park in Busan.
Days later, it was still swimming around the canal, apparently unable to find its way back to open water.
Its unexpected stay has turned the waterfront into a local attraction, with thousands of people lining the railings to photograph and film the animal.
Around 20,000 people visited the park over the weekend of September 19 and 20, according to South Korean media citing local authorities.
The waterfront park normally attracts around 2,000 visitors a day.
Another roughly 10,000 people visited on Monday as interest in the shark continued.
The animal has even been nicknamed “Bukangi,” derived from Bukhang, the Korean name for Busan’s North Port.
Nearby cafes and convenience stores have also experienced an unexpected surge in customers as people arrive hoping to catch a glimpse of the shark.
Authorities are now preparing for potentially larger crowds during South Korea’s Chuseok holiday.
Authorities initially tried to encourage the shark out of the waterway but stopped after it didn't leave.
Following advice from the National Institute of Fisheries Science, officials decided to allow the animal time to find its own way back to open water.
Experts believe it may have followed prey into the canal and then struggled to locate the exit.
Busan city officials, the port authority, coast guard and fisheries experts met on Tuesday to discuss both the shark and crowd safety.
Officials plan to wait until the end of the Chuseok holiday to see whether it leaves on its own.
If the shark is still in the canal after the holiday, authorities could consider measures to guide it towards open water.
Officials are also strengthening crowd controls around the waterfront, with visitors concentrating around bridges and railings overlooking the canal.
Authorities are monitoring the shark’s condition while trying to avoid unnecessarily disturbing it.
For now, however, Busan’s unexpected visitor appears to be staying put — and thousands of people are continuing to turn up for a look.