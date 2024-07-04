Watch: WhaDubai: A whale shark has been spotted near the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), shared a video of the whale shark on their official Instagram account, today, July 4.

Although whale sharks are one of the largest fish in the oceans, they are a gentle species and pose no threat to humans. These docile giants are filter feeders and mainly feed on planktonic crustaceans and fish eggs.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists them as endangered. Their population is affected by habitat destruction, water pollution, and fishing.

For this reason, the environmental agency highlighted in the post: “We ask the public to avoid disturbing this precious visitor and maintain a safe distance to ensure the protection of the community and the health of our marine environment.”

Scientifically called the Rhinocodon Typus, whale sharks are classified as carpet sharks and can grow up to 40 feet or more.

Carpet sharks are known for their slender bodies with a round snout and low jaw, which makes it much easier for feeding off the reef floor. Their mottled pattern gives them their name because of their resemblance to patterns that are found in carpets.

Whale sharks have a distinctive pattern of white spots that can be used to identify the individual, much like a human fingerprint, according to the EAD website.

It’s not unusual to find whale sharks in UAE waters.

Major Ali Saqer Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Emirates Marine Environmental Group (EMEG) explained that they are found in open waters in tropical oceans.

“Yes, we have seen whale sharks often in UAE waters, we even rescued them many times in Dubai Marina and Abu Dhabi. They come close to the shore sometimes to feed on planktons.”

The EAD added in the caption of the post: “If you see a whale shark, please maintain a safe distance and contact the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center at 800555 to report your sighting.”

According to the EAD website, the agency closely monitors whale sharks. When sightings of a whale shark are made, the entity issues a warning to the public and to beachgoers to avoid the waters for health and safety reasons and to not harm the fish.