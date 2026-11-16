BTS sweep MMA 2026 with six wins, including both top honours

The wins included Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, the event’s two grand prizes,
Three years and nine months passed between BTS albums. Judging by the 2026 Melon Music Awards, the wait didn’t cost them anything.
The septet left the two-day ceremony at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14–15 with six awards. Those included Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, the event’s two grand prizes, which recognise the most significant musical and artistic achievements of the past twelve months.
A full haul
Along with the grand prizes, BTS won:
Best Male Group
Top 10
Global Top 10
Stage of the Year
The double grand-prize win extends a record BTS already held. No artist in MMA history has won more of the ceremony’s top honors.
The album that started it all
The awards cap a comeback year that began in spring. The group’s last release was the anthology album Proof in June 2022, and all seven members had finished South Korea’s mandatory military service by June 2025. BigHit Music then confirmed that the group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, would arrive on March 20, 2026.
The title was a deliberate choice. It borrows the name of Korea’s best-known folk song, a UNESCO-recognized cultural touchstone built around themes of longing and homecoming. Ahead of the release, Jimin said the members had thought hard about their identity and how to express themselves honestly through their music and performances.
The record runs 14 tracks and came out on CD and vinyl, among other formats. The music video for lead track “SWIM,” featuring actress Lili Reinhart, dropped alongside the album, just before the group’s comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square.
A tour of record size
The album also launched the most ambitious tour of BTS’s career. The ARIRANG World Tour spans 34 stadiums in 23 countries, running from April 2026 to March 2027. It opened on April 9 at Goyang Stadium.
Demand was immediate. Every North American and European date sold out, with seats vanishing within minutes during pre-sales, and the three opening shows in Korea sold out on pre-sale alone. The rush prompted extra nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and Stanford Stadium in California.
The tour has since moved through Europe and Latin America. The Latin American leg opened on October 2 with back-to-back shows at Bogotá’s El Campín. An Asia leg followed in November, with stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta. Two Sydney shows are set for February 20 and 21, 2027.
A message from the road
That schedule is why the members weren’t in Seoul to collect their trophies. They sent a recorded video message instead.
In it, they said that “2026 will be an unforgettable year for us.” They spoke about what it meant to release new music after such a long gap and to perform again for ARMY, their fanbase. They thanked fans for staying with them through the hiatus and promised that, just as ARMY had lifted them up, they would keep shining alongside them.
With the tour running into next spring, there may be more trophies waiting for them.