BTS’s best Halloween specials: V’s Snow White, Suga as Chucky and why ARMY needs an Arirang-era return

Run BTS 2.0 has delivered. A zombie game to settle dish duty collapsed, as all civilised negotiations do, into a pillow fight. Since then: an hour of kneeling with hands up, foot volleyball, and a Toronto picnic where seven grown men played Red Light, Green Light like their lives depended on it. Then pickleball, where we learned V and J-Hope play together as a hobby, the most 'rich men in their thirties' fact ever reported about this band.