BTS’s best Halloween specials: V’s Snow White, Suga as Chucky and why ARMY needs an Arirang-era return

From pillow fights to costumes: BTS’s Halloween legacy through the years
It's 2026, and BTS are tearing around parks playing Red Light, Green Light, whacking each other with pillows and squabbling over who gets which bedroom.
Life, for an ARMY, is good.
Run BTS 2.0 has delivered. A zombie game to settle dish duty collapsed, as all civilised negotiations do, into a pillow fight. Since then: an hour of kneeling with hands up, foot volleyball, and a Toronto picnic where seven grown men played Red Light, Green Light like their lives depended on it. Then pickleball, where we learned V and J-Hope play together as a hobby, the most 'rich men in their thirties' fact ever reported about this band.
So is it really too much to hope for a Halloween special? Seasoned ARMY remember the magic of Octobers past, from Jin's shoes going airborne to Suga dressing up as Chucky.
2014, War of Hormone. The founding text: Suga as Chucky. Red hair, knife, stitched cheeks, an evil smile that fooled nobody.
2015, the V Live Halloween Party. A costumed Dope with pumpkin Jin, Naruto Suga and hats falling everywhere.
2016, 21st Century Girl. The Sistine Chapel of dance practices. Jin rode a cowboy horse that kept getting in the way, and Jimin was a cabbage, popping his face in and out of the leaves just because he could.
2017, Go Go. Snow White and the six dwarfs. Rock-paper-scissors decided who wore the dress. RM claimed he dreamt V would lose. V lost, then brought the choreography in a floor-length gown and a crown while everyone else stumbled in oversized shoes. It was the era of watching Jin struggle with giant shoes, which finally flew off at the end. And finally, they did an air-gun with fake notes, with a 'Happy Halloween'.
Then the scares: the 2017 Run BTS zombie episode, which ranked the members by bravery forever, and Jin's 2024 Run Jin horror special, where he dragged J-hope along. Hobi has reportedly not recovered.
"They're on tour!" Yes, in South America. But the Toronto episodes were shot in August and aired in October. And Run BTS 2.0 already played a zombie game in April. They are one fog machine away.
It's time, Bangtan. Please indulge the ARMYs.