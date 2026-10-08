BTS’ RM urges ARMYs to stop gathering outside hotels in Peru: ‘We haven’t been able to sleep’

He added that the crowds were also inconveniencing other guests
BTS leader RM has made a heartfelt plea to fans to stop gathering outside the group's hotels, writing that the noise from crowds stationed outside their accommodation in Lima has left the members and staff struggling to sleep, just hours before they take the stage in Peru.
In a post on the fan platform Weverse, RM opened on a warm note, telling fans it was his first time ever in Peru and that he was excited and happy to be there. But the message quickly turned to a more serious concern.
"Because of the people stationed all day long in front the hotel that we're staying in, the members and staff are having a really hard time," he wrote. "It's so noisy even into the rooms, that we all haven't been able to sleep much."
He added that the crowds were also inconveniencing other guests at the hotel, and warned that a lack of rest could ultimately affect the shows fans had come to see. "We are grateful for your warm welcoming hearts and your passion, but if we don't get enough rest and deep sleep, it can affect the concerts that we do with you all," he wrote.
A request for the rest of the tour
RM made clear that the appeal extended beyond Peru, asking fans not to wait outside hotels in Chile, Brazil and Argentina, or in the many Asian countries the group will visit later on the tour. "Please do this for me," he wrote.
Addressing ARMY directly as "the world's most amazing fans," he said he trusted they would understand, and expressed hope for "a more developed (mature) relationship that we can be proud of." He signed off by promising the group would give their best at that day's concert, adding: "I'm always grateful and I love you."
Not the first time
RM's message echoes a similar appeal made by bandmate V earlier on the tour. In a Weverse Moment post during the group's stop in Brussels, V asked ARMY to stay away from the hotels where BTS was staying, saying he did not want his location shared and that such visits could affect his performances. He attached a screenshot of his sleep data showing just 2 hours and 27 minutes of rest, and said that free time spent visiting restaurants and walking around the cities he tours is a meaningful part of life on the road.
The issue of privacy has been a recurring one for the group. Jungkook previously voiced discomfort after a surprise Han River running event for fans got out of hand, with some fans going as far as visiting his home, prompting him to warn that he would take strict action. Big Hit Music has also reminded fans that loitering near an artist's residence, waiting for them or leaving gifts are criminal offences, not harmless displays of affection, and the agency has repeatedly urged fans to respect the members' privacy and safety
BTS in Latin America
The Lima concerts mark a milestone for Peruvian fans. It is the group's first-ever visit to Peru, a city that had been left off the itinerary of BTS's previous tours. Demand was so high that a third date was added at Estadio San Marcos, and the ticket sale drew more than 619,000 users connected at the same time.
The shows are part of the group's ongoing "Arirang" world tour, which includes 88 shows scheduled through early next year. After Lima, BTS heads to Santiago, Chile, for two concerts on October 15 and 16, before continuing to Brazil, Argentina and Asia.