BTS’ RM urges ARMYs to stop gathering outside hotels in Peru: ‘We haven’t been able to sleep’

The issue of privacy has been a recurring one for the group. Jungkook previously voiced discomfort after a surprise Han River running event for fans got out of hand, with some fans going as far as visiting his home, prompting him to warn that he would take strict action. Big Hit Music has also reminded fans that loitering near an artist's residence, waiting for them or leaving gifts are criminal offences, not harmless displays of affection, and the agency has repeatedly urged fans to respect the members' privacy and safety