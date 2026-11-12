Pope Leo lands in Lima for Peru homecoming

Faithful in Lima welcome Pope Leo as he completes Latin American tour
Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru on Wednesday, a nostalgic return to the nation where he spent two decades as a missionary before being tapped to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
The 71-year-old pontiff landed in Lima on the final leg of an arduous 12-day Latin American tour, just weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
"He is coming home," said 32-year-old street vendor Alexander Torres in the Peruvian capital. "He will be welcomed as if he never left the country."
"The pope is Peruvian!" cried some of the faithful, who lined the streets dozens-deep along the route from the airport, as phalanxes of soldiers in red and green berets stood guard.
The pope began the day in Lujan, Argentina, drawing more than three million people for a mass that was part farewell, part homage to his late Argentine predecessor, Pope Francis.
"Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms," he said, addressing the largest crowd of his 18-month papacy.
The faithful climbed fences, barriers, trees and lampposts to catch a glimpse of their spiritual guide.
"It was a unique, unforgettable experience," Daiana Rivero, 36, told AFP.
"The pope's visit leaves a very powerful emotion and I feel this is going to be a turning point for our country," she said.
Born in Chicago, Leo's return to Peru will take him from the deep Amazon to 3,400 meters (11,000 feet) up in the Andes.
He will also make what is sure to be an emotional return to Chiclayo, the northern city where he was bishop for a decade.
Throughout his trip to Uruguay and Argentina, the pope has not shied away from tackling sensitive political and social topics.
In Argentina, he pointedly demanded a more inclusive economy and better protections for the vulnerable -- comments widely interpreted as criticism of aid-slashing President Javier Milei.
"There is room for everyone, especially the neediest: the poor and hungry, migrants, the sick and prisoners," he said, sporting a white-and-sky-blue robe -- the colors of the Argentine flag -- associated with the Virgin of Lujan.
In Peru he will find a deeply divided nation, still coming to terms with its violent past under Alberto Fujimori, the father of the current president, Keiko Fujimori. The late Fujimori was found guilty and imprisoned over human rights violations in his fight against Shining Path leftist rebels.
The pope will also find a society reckoning with high crime rates, deep inequalities and a rising cost of living.
"It's like when mom or dad shows up while we're fighting with a sibling -- pulling each other's hair -- and they step in and say, 'take it easy, calm down, give each other a hug,'" said Jessibel Quispe, a 39-year-old mother and homemaker.
"The pope coming is a message of hope and peace, that will help our politics a lot" she said.