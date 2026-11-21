Seismic activity strikes Peru, 6.7 quake causes landslides and rockfalls
A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, the Peruvian Geophysical Institute reported, with a preliminary report indicating no fatalities or serious damage from the tremor.
The earthquake occurred at 7.09pm (0009 GMT Saturday), 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the city of Junin, at a depth of 129 kilometers.
Peru's National Emergency Operation Center (COEN) reported the quake was felt with moderate to strong intensity and that "monitoring continues in vulnerable areas."
The earthquake was also felt in the capital Lima, as well as Huanuco and Callao.
Local television and images shared on social media showed residents of Lima and other regions running outside into the streets after the quake.
"The ground shaking was intense. We have no reports of damage at the moment, but there have been landslides and rockfalls on the hillsides," Hernando Tavera, president of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, told AFP.
Peru is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire — an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Seismologists say Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes per year, three-quarters of which are so weak people do not feel them.
In July, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the Junin region left six people dead, 32 injured, and 52 homes destroyed.