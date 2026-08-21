Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes central Peru

Central Peru experiences powerful but harmless quake in Andean highlands
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru on Thursday, Aug. 20, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake occurred at a depth of 99 kilometers, with its epicenter 31 kilometers northwest of Aniso in the Andes Mountains.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
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The deep earthquake caused residents to rush into the streets, but no immediate casualties or major damage were reported, according to Peruvian authorities.
Hernando Tavera, head of Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP), said the quake's depth helped limit its destructive potential.
The IGP initially estimated the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, illustrating the differences that can occur between preliminary national and international seismic assessments.
Later reports citing the IGP said some localised damage and rockfalls were being assessed, while the Peruvian Navy ruled out a tsunami threat because the earthquake occurred inland.
Peru lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions.