Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Venezuela: USGS

Tremors felt across region as authorities assess impact and casualties
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists.
The tremor, which was followed by several aftershocks, was also felt in Colombia.
The shaking was felt across much of northern Venezuela, including the capital, Caracas, where residents evacuated buildings and gathered in open areas.
AFP journalists reported scenes of panic in Caracas as office workers and residents rushed into the streets after high-rise buildings swayed for several seconds.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or major injuries in the hours following the quake, although authorities were continuing to inspect buildings and infrastructure for possible damage.
Emergency officials urged residents to remain alert for aftershocks, which are common after major earthquakes.
There were no immediate tsunami warnings associated with the earthquake, according to seismic monitoring agencies.
Venezuela sits along the seismically active boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates.
While powerful earthquakes are relatively infrequent, the country has experienced destructive events in the past, including the 1967 Caracas earthquake and the 1997 Sucre earthquake, both of which caused significant casualties and damage.