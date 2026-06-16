Magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Palu city, in Central Sulawesi province

Tremor causes strong shaking, damage to buildings and a series of aftershocks
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck near the city of Palu in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province early Tuesday, causing strong shaking, damage to buildings and a series of aftershocks.
The US Geological Survey and Indonesian authorities reported the quake’s epicenter about 43 kilometers (27 miles) east-southeast of Palu at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometers (6 miles).
It struck at approximately 11:27 am local time.
Footage from Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, M6.7 earthquake near Palu, with multiple aftershocks recorded, including M6.7, M5.2, and several M4.2–M4.0 tremors
Videos circulating on social media showed people running outdoors during intense shaking, along with visible cracks and partial structural damage, including at a university auditorium in the area.
Multiple aftershocks followed, including a magnitude 5.2 and several in the 4.0 range.
A tsunami warning was initially mentioned in local reports, but authorities later indicated no significant tsunami threat for this event.
Residents were advised to stay away from damaged buildings due to risks of further collapses or aftershocks.
Palu and surrounding areas in Central Sulawesi remain seismically active in the Ring of Fire.
The region was devastated by a far larger magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami in 2018 that killed more than 4,000 people.
No immediate confirmed casualties or full damage assessments were available early Tuesday. The USGS estimated a possible range of 10 to 100 fatalities and $10 million to $100 million in economic losses from shaking, landslides or liquefaction.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) and local disaster management officials were conducting assessments. Residents reported feeling the quake widely across Central Sulawesi.