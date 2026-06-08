Photos: Deadly 7.8 quake rocks Mindanao — buildings collapse, tsunami alerts issued as strong tremors hit Philippines' south

Power cuts, airport disruptions and ongoing aftershocks test Mindanao’s quake response
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Sarangani at 7.37 am local time on Monday (June 8, 2026) in Mindanao has been described as one of the strongest quakes to hit the Philippines in decades.
The General Santos International Airport reportedly sustain major damage from the strong tremors.
Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground immediately, after the offshore quake hit about 24 kilometres west of Mindanao island's Sarangani province, the United States Geological Survey said.
Local authorities reported power outages, airport disruptions.
Aftershocks (multiple recorded, including stronger ones) are also reported.
The situation is evolving rapidly with ongoing rescues, aftershock monitoring, and damage assessments.
No major tsunami impacts hasbeen confirmed in the earliest hours, but authorities urged caution.
Following are the latest updates on the Mindanao (Sarangani) earthquake as of early June 8, 2026):
Event: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:37 am local time (PST) on June 8, 2026.
Epicenter was approximately 26 km southwest of Kablalan in Sarangani province, southern Mindanao, at a depth of around 55 km (some initial reports varied; PHIVOLCS initially reported ~7.0 before upward revision). en.wikipedia.org
Impact area: Strong shaking affected regions home to millions, including parts of Mindanao.
Damage in General Santos City: A Jollibee fast-food outlet (part of a commercial building/shopping center) collapsed, along with reports of a high school building and other structures (e.g., St. Marcellin Chapel mentioned in some accounts) sustaining heavy damage or collapse.
Videos captured the Jollibee collapse and other building failures.
Casualties: At least 1 death and 4 injuries reported in initial assessments from General Santos City police. This is preliminary; rescue operations were ongoing.
Tsunami response: Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas in the Philippines and neighboring countries (e.g., alerts reached Malaysia, Indonesia, and others).
Evacuations to higher ground occurred.
No major destructive waves reported in early updates, though warnings noted possible waves (up to 1–3 meters in some forecasts) and advised vigilance for hours.
Other effects: Power outages, airport disruptions, and expected aftershocks (multiple recorded, including stronger ones).
Government response: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged national government support and aid.