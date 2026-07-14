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Magnitude 5.2 aftershock jolts Masbate, Philippines — vigilance urged

Shallow Masbate tremor felt in Bicol, public told to heed safety guidelines

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck of Masbate Phiippines on at 3.04pm Tuesday.
A magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck of Masbate Phiippines on at 3.04pm Tuesday.
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Manila: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Masbate province in the central Philippines at 3.04 pm local time on Tuesday, an aftershock of a stronger quake that hit the area a day earlier, authorities said.

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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) reported the temblor centered about 20 km (12 miles) south-southwest of Claveria town in Masbate, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The agency recorded the quake as an aftershock of Monday's magnitude 5.4 event near Claveria.

Reported intensities included Intensity III in Naga City, with instrumental intensities of III in parts of Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon and Quezon provinces, and lower levels in several other nearby areas.

The Philippines sits on the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire", where earthquakes are common.

PHIVOLCS routinely issues aftershock warnings following significant quakes and advises residents to prepare for potential additional shaking.

The map shared by PHIVOLCS shows the epicenter marked in the waters off Masbate, within a region crossed by active fault lines.

Officials urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid damaged structures and follow local disaster risk reduction guidelines.

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