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Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 78 — thousands remain in evacuation camps

Quake damaged 74,700 homes, including 13,700 that were completely destroyed

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Philippine authorities conduct joint monitoring activities in General Santos City to assess the situation of communities after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao
Philippine authorities conduct joint monitoring activities in General Santos City to assess the situation of communities after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao
Facebook / Department of Social Welfare and Development - DSWD

A powerful offshore earthquake that struck near the southern Philippines on June 8 has left at least 78 people dead, with 30 still missing, as search-and-rescue operations continue in devastated coastal and inland communities.

The tremor, which the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said measured magnitude 7.8, struck off the coast near Sarangani Province and sent violent shaking across large parts of Mindanao, triggering landslides, structural collapses, and widespread panic among residents.

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Authorities estimate that around 1.5 million people were affected by the quake, with entire towns experiencing varying levels of damage to homes, roads, and public infrastructure.

Access challenges

Emergency teams have been deployed across multiple provinces, but access to some remote and mountainous areas remains difficult due to aftershocks and blocked roads.

Emergency responders said 74,700 homes were damaged by the earthquake, including 13,700 that were completely destroyed. 774 infrastructure facilities were also damaged. Losses in infrastructure and agriculture have exceeded 1.32 billion.

The NDRRMC reported that more than 22,000 people are still staying in temporary evacuation centers, including school buildings, covered courts, and makeshift shelters, as thousands of families remain unable to return home due to unsafe structures and ongoing ground instability.

Rescue operations continue to focus on locating the missing, clearing debris, and restoring essential services such as electricity, clean water, and communications. Officials warn that the death toll could still rise as more affected areas are reached and additional reports come in from local governments.

'Ring of Fire'

The earthquake is among the strongest to hit southern Philippines in recent years, underscoring the country’s vulnerability to seismic activity as it sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet and generate frequent earthquakes and volcanic events.

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