GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

7.8-magnitude quake off Philippines kills one, triggers tsunami warnings

Philippine President Marcos suspends Mindanao classes, urges coastal evacuations

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police gather in front of a collapsed Jollibee fast food restaurant after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City.
Police gather in front of a collapsed Jollibee fast food restaurant after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City.
AF{

General Santos, Philippines: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least one person, collapsing buildings, and sparking tsunami warnings across the region.

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents in affected coastal regions to move to higher ground immediately, after the offshore quake hit about 24 kilometres west of Mindanao island's Sarangani province, the United States Geological Survey said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"As of now, there is one reported death and four injured. This is only an initial report," Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police told AFP.

"A number of buildings collapsed," he added.

"Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues."

Videos posted to Facebook and verified by AFP showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant reduced to rubble in the province's General Santos City, while a school building that officials said was unoccupied crumpled in another.

"Lord, it has really collapsed! ... The building has really collapsed!" someone can be heard shouting.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a notice that tsunami waves were possible "within the next three hours" along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

A powerful 6.1 aftershock hit the area about two hours after the first quake, according to the USGS.

Evacuate now

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao while calling on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately.

"Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. "Your life is more important than anything left behind."

The country's national disaster agency said reports of casualties were "still being verified".

Indonesia's national disaster agency, meanwhile, instructed officials in the North Sulawesi capital, Manado, northern Gorontalo province and the Sangihe islands "to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground".

Japanese authorities separately issued a tsunami advisory for swathes of its Pacific coast, projecting waves of up to one metre (three feet) to hit different regions from 11:30am local time (0230 GMT).

In Mindanao's Davao City, a local disaster official said only that authorities were monitoring the situation and would post updates on social media.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. 

Eastern Mindanao was rocked by a pair of earthquakes of 7.4 and 6.7 magnitude in October that killed at least eight people. 

These followed a magnitude 6.9 quake days earlier that killed 76 people and destroyed or damaged 72,000 buildings in Cebu province in central Philippines, according to government figures.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A screengrab of a video shows a building housing a Jollibee fastfood store collapsing following a strong quake in Mindanao, southern Philippines.

Photos: Buildings collapse 7.8 quake rocks Mindanao

50m ago2m read
Dubai Police warn against Eid begging scams and illegal butchers.

Dubai Police arrest 50 in Eid scam crackdown

2m read
Danger alert: Viral energy drink trend targets kids

Danger alert: Viral energy drink trend targets kids

2m read
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northern Japan

1m read