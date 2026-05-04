6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central Philippines

The quake was tectonic in origin and struck near San Julian at 2:09pm, PHIVOLCS said
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck the central Philippine island of Samar at 2.09 pm (0609 GMT) on Monday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres, about nine kilometres from the province's coastal town of San Julian.
A local police officer told AFP the earthquake had been "strong and sudden" though there had been no immediate reports of injury.
"Here at the police station, one of the beams where our roof was attached was broken ... I saw some furniture moving," he said, adding he and his fellow officers were now outside for fear of aftershocks.
Authorities reported intensity V shaking in areas including Can-Avid in Eastern Samar, as well as Dulag and Alangalang in Leyte, and Gandara in Samar. Intensity IV was recorded in Abuyog, Palo and Carigara in Leyte.
Moderate tremors were also felt across a wider region. Intensity III shaking was reported in parts of Biliran, Southern Leyte, and several towns in Leyte, as well as in Sorsogon province in the Bicol region.
Lighter tremors were recorded as far as Cebu, Masbate, Iloilo and Davao Occidental, with intensity levels ranging from I to II.