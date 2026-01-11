The state seismologists reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 10.58pm (local time), with its epicentre located approximately 315 kilometres southeast of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani. Despite the strength of the offshore tremor, which originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, authorities confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the Philippine archipelago.

Dubai: A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental late Saturday night, sending tremors across several provinces in the southern Philippines, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The Philippines sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are frequent due to the movements of tectonic plates.

Local disaster risk reduction and management councils in the affected regions are expected to monitor for any potential aftershocks or minor damage, though the distance of the epicentre from the mainland typically reduces the impact on infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Intensity I was recorded in General Santos City, as well as several towns in Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and other parts of South Cotabato and Sarangani.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in various parts of Mindanao. Intensity II was felt in Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani; Tupi and the City of Koronadal in South Cotabato; and Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.