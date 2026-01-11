GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: Strong 6.8-magnitude quake strikes off Davao Occidental, no tsunami threat reported

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported the tectonic quake at 10.58pm

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
X / phivolcs_dost

Dubai: A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental late Saturday night, sending tremors across several provinces in the southern Philippines, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The state seismologists reported that the tectonic quake occurred at 10.58pm (local time), with its epicentre located approximately 315 kilometres southeast of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani. Despite the strength of the offshore tremor, which originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, authorities confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the Philippine archipelago.

In its initial bulletin, Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities in various parts of Mindanao. Intensity II was felt in Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani; Tupi and the City of Koronadal in South Cotabato; and Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, Intensity I was recorded in General Santos City, as well as several towns in Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and other parts of South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Local disaster risk reduction and management councils in the affected regions are expected to monitor for any potential aftershocks or minor damage, though the distance of the epicentre from the mainland typically reduces the impact on infrastructure.

The Philippines sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are frequent due to the movements of tectonic plates.

