Mindanao disaster deepens: 1,100 aftershocks as death toll reaches 41 —rescuers race through ruins after massive quake

Phivolcs logs quakes up to magnitude 6.7 as Sarangani fault stays 'active'
The number of aftershocks recorded following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Sarangani on Monday has climbed to 1,100 even as the death toll rose to 41 as of 8 am Tuesday, according to authorities.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the aftershocks ranged from magnitude 1.3 to 6.7, showing continued seismic activity near the quake’s origin.
Officials said at least 487 people were injured, warning that the toll could rise as search-and-rescue operations continue in hard-hit areas.
Collapsed buildings, landslides and cracked roads have hampered relief efforts, while large parts of the island remain without electricity and telecommunications services.
Three hundred thirteen of the aftershocks were plotted and 23 were felt by residents in the area.
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Maasim, Sarangani, at 7:37 am Monday, triggering tsunami waves and causing damage to infrastructure, power and communication facilities across parts of Mindanao.
The scale of destruction across Mindanao is becoming increasingly apparent as emergency crews gain access to coastal cities and remote communities cut off by Monday's powerful tremor.
Phivolcs earlier warned that aftershocks could persist for more than a month.
State seismologists said hundreds of the aftershocks were too weak to be felt, although some were strong enough to be noticed by residents in parts of Mindanao and nearby areas.
Authorities continued to assess damage and monitor the possibility of additional significant aftershocks, which are common following major earthquakes as the affected fault system adjusts after the main shock.
The Philippines lies along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic activity occur frequently due to the movement of tectonic plates.