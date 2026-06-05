Late-night 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Albay, Philippines

Strong tremor rocks country's east at night – residents feel jolt across Bicol and beyond"
Manila: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Albay province in the Bicol region late Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) reported.
The quake hit at 9:58 pm local time (5.58pm Gulf, 1.59pm GMT), with its epicentre located 13 kilometers south-southeast of Santo Domingo town in Albay, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to PHIVOLCS.
Instrumental intensities of Intensity I were also recorded in several areas, including Mercedes in Camarines Norte; Pili, Iriga City, Ragay and Sipocot in Camarines Sur; Boac in Marinduque; San Roque in Northern Samar; Gumaca in Quezon; and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon.
No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available.
PHIVOLCS noted the event with the and advised the public to monitor official updates.
Earlier in the day, a 4.1 Magnitude tremor struck roughly the same area.
Experts at Phivolcs reported Intensity 4 in Sto Domingo Albay, and Intensity 3 in Legazpi City, and Intensity 2 in Tabaco City.
The Philippines sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it prone to frequent seismic activity.