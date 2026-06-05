GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Late-night 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Albay, Philippines

Strong tremor rocks country's east at night – residents feel jolt across Bicol and beyond"

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the eastern Philippine province of Albay at 9.58pm on Friday (June 5, 2026).
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the eastern Philippine province of Albay at 9.58pm on Friday (June 5, 2026).

Manila: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Albay province in the Bicol region late Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) reported.

The quake hit at 9:58 pm local time (5.58pm Gulf, 1.59pm GMT), with its epicentre located 13 kilometers south-southeast of Santo Domingo town in Albay, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to PHIVOLCS.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Instrumental intensities of Intensity I were also recorded in several areas, including Mercedes in Camarines Norte; Pili, Iriga City, Ragay and Sipocot in Camarines Sur; Boac in Marinduque; San Roque in Northern Samar; Gumaca in Quezon; and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available.

PHIVOLCS noted the event with the and advised the public to monitor official updates.

Earlier in the day, a 4.1 Magnitude tremor struck roughly the same area.

Experts at Phivolcs reported Intensity 4 in Sto Domingo Albay, and Intensity 3 in Legazpi City, and Intensity 2 in Tabaco City.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it prone to frequent seismic activity.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE will enter a period of summer heat and dryness from June as the Pleiades star cluster rises above the eastern horizon, marking the start of the Gulf region’s traditional summer season known in Arabic as “Al Qayz”.

Intense summer heat and dry conditions to begin June 7

2m read
Gulf News World Cup 2026 Predictor

FIFA World Cup 2026 Predictor and Simulator

2m read
Gulf Air restores 75% of flights, targets June recovery

Gulf Air restores 75% of flights, targets June recovery

1m read
UAE summer heat explained: Why it gets so hot and humid

UAE summer heat explained: Why it gets so hot and humid

6m read