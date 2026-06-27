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Lightning strike kills entire family in Yemen

Parents and their three children died after lightning struck their home in Ibb

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the lightning strike or confirm whether an investigation has been launched.
Authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the lightning strike or confirm whether an investigation has been launched.
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Dubai: A lightning strike killed an entire family of five in Yemen's central province of Ibb, after it struck their home in a tragedy that has shocked residents. 

Local sources said the father, his wife and their three children were gathered inside a room in their house in the town of Zara, in the Far Al Udayn district west of Ibb, when the lightning struck. All five died at the scene.

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Local media reported that residents have urged the relevant authorities to investigate the incident, pointing to the possibility that the lightning's path may have been influenced by a telecommunications tower belonging to a local company located near the house. 

The claim has not been confirmed by authorities.

Authorities have yet to comment on the cause of the lightning strike or confirm whether an investigation has been launched.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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