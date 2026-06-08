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Saudi Arabia denies strike on Prince Sultan Air Base amid Yemen missile launch

Defence ministry: No damage or threat reported at Prince Sultan Air Base

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at a press conference.
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense has denied reports that Prince Sultan Air Base in Al Kharj Governorate was targeted.

Spokesperson Major General Turki Al Maliki said claims circulating about an attack on the facility are untrue.

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He said air raid sirens heard early Monday in Al Kharj were a precautionary measure after a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen and disappeared near the border.

Al Maliki added that investigations are ongoing to determine the details of the launch, stressing that there was no threat to the air base.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemenUS-Israel-Iran war

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