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Fallen rocket found in West Bank as Iran-Israel fire intensifies

The exchange follows Iranian missile strikes launched in response to Israeli attacks

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Residents gathered on the outskirts of Jericho in the southern West Bank on Monday after a rocket landed and became partially buried in the ground amid a fresh escalation between Iran and Israel. Images from the scene showed people inspecting the fallen projectile following overnight missile attacks linked to Iran and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, marking a renewed escalation after a fragile ceasefire.

The incident came as air raid sirens sounded across Israel after multiple missile launches. Israeli authorities said defensive systems were activated to intercept incoming projectiles, while some missile debris and remnants landed in open areas, including near Jericho.

The latest exchange follows Iranian missile strikes launched in response to Israeli attacks on targets linked to Hezbollah in Beirut. The Houthis in Yemen also claimed missile attacks against Israel, widening regional tensions.

The renewed hostilities have raised concerns of a broader regional conflict, with international leaders urging all sides to show restraint and avoid further escalation.

Video: AFP

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