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Saudi Arabia says Yemen missile fails, lands near border

Saudi Arabia reports no casualties after Yemen missile falls in empty area

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Saudi Arabia denies air base was target after Yemen missile misfires and falls near border with no casualties
Saudi Arabia denies air base was target after Yemen missile misfires and falls near border with no casualties
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defencse confirmed that a ballistic missile fired from Yemen on Monday, June 8, was intended for a regional state. Technical issues caused the missile to deviate from its course.

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Missile fell in uninhabited area

Major General Turki Al Malki, the ministry spokesperson, said the missile landed in an uninhabited area near the Saudi-Yemeni border. Early reports had suggested uncertainty over the target, which investigations and technical reviews have now clarified.

Prince Sultan Air Base safe

The ministry also denied reports that Prince Sultan Air Base in Al Kharj Governorate was targeted.

Air raid sirens sounded early Monday as a precaution after the missile disappeared near the border. Al-Malki stressed there was no threat to the base.

No casualties or damage

Officials confirmed the failed launch did not result in any injuries or damage. Investigations are ongoing to determine further details of the missile launch.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaYemen

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