Saudi Defence detects launch of 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones towards Riyadh

Missile falls in uninhabited area, drones neutralized in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced the detection of the launch of two ballistic missiles towards the Riyadh Region and the interception and destruction of three drones in other regions.
The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that one of the missiles was intercepted, while the other fell in an uninhabited area.
The Ministry also announced the interception and destruction of three drones.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region and one in the Northern Borders Region.