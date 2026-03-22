Saudi Arabia intercepts three ballistic missiles over Riyadh region

Two missiles fell in an uninhabited area
The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced that three ballistic missiles were launched towards the Riyadh region on Sunday morning.
Major General Turki Al-Malki, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry, stated that air defence forces successfully intercepted one of the missiles. The remaining two fell in an uninhabited area, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.