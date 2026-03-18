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Saudi Arabia says intercepts ballistic missile near Prince Sultan Air Base

Ballistic missile intercepted near key Saudi air base

Last updated:
AFP
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The Saudi national flag.
The Saudi national flag.
AFP

Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan Air Base, which houses US military personnel, the defence ministry said on Wednesday as Iran continues strikes on Gulf nations.

"A ballistic missile launched toward Alkharj Governorate was intercepted and destroyed, with interception debris falling around Prince Sultan Air Base causing no damage," the defence ministry posted on X. 

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