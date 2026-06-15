The USGS also recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.2, placing it offshore near Mindanao island at a depth of around 112 kilometres (69.5 miles) .

In an advisory issued at 5.18 pm local time on June 15, 2026, DOST-PHIVOLCS said the quake’s epicentre was located at 06.13°N, 126.95°E, approximately 113 kilometres southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, at a depth of 94 kilometres.

Dubai: A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck offshore waters south of the Philippines on Monday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The latest quake comes just days after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on June 8, killing at least 65 people, destroying buildings, triggering landslides, and displacing thousands. Authorities have also reported at least 36 people remain missing from that disaster.

“Our priority now is to monitor the coast to determine if there are indications the water had receded, which could signal a possible tsunami,” she said, adding that no such signs had been observed.

No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, according to local disaster officials.

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