Residents flee collapsing structures in region long scarred by deadly quakes
A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores region early Saturday, killing at least two people, injuring two others and causing buildings and homes to collapse.
The shallow quake triggered panic across the island, with hospitals evacuating patients and setting up temporary treatment areas outdoors.
Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning for parts of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. The warning was later lifted after Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported no significant changes in sea levels that posed a threat to coastal communities.
Residents along affected coastlines were initially urged to move to higher ground and stay away from beaches and riverbanks.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at 5.58am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, with the epicentre about 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara. Several aftershocks followed.
The quake was felt across much of Flores, with reports of significant damage in affected areas. Local television footage showed patients being evacuated from hospitals as staff moved beds, oxygen cylinders and other equipment outside and established temporary treatment areas.
Residents reported widespread damage and panic following the strong shaking. In Maumere, a waiting room at the port terminal reportedly collapsed.
At St Peter Major Seminary in Sikka, students attending morning Mass fled after the roof of an assembly hall collapsed. Seminary rector Rev Guidelbertus Tanga said at least one priest suffered a broken leg after jumping from the second floor.
Indonesia is highly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an area marked by numerous fault lines and volcanoes.
Flores has previously suffered deadly earthquakes and tsunamis. In December 1992, a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed about 2,500 people on the island.