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Air France extends Dubai flight suspension again as US-Iran tensions escalate

Flights to Dubai, Beirut and Riyadh remain suspended as airline monitors regional security

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Air France has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until August 18, citing the evolving security situation in the Middle East and airspace restrictions.
Air France has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until August 18, citing the evolving security situation in the Middle East and airspace restrictions.
AFP

Dubai: Air France has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until August 18, citing the evolving security situation in the Near and Middle East.

The French national carrier said on Monday that flights to and from Dubai and Beirut will remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh will stay suspended until August 14.

Flights departing from Dubai on August 19 and Riyadh on August 15 are also affected under the latest schedule adjustments.

The airline said the decision was taken because of the regional security situation and restrictions affecting certain airspaces.

"The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving," Air France said in its latest travel advisory.

Air France has repeatedly extended its suspension of services to Dubai, Beirut and Riyadh over recent weeks as the security situation continues to evolve.

The airline said affected customers are being contacted individually, while commercial measures have been put in place allowing passengers to cancel or postpone their trips free of charge, even if their flight has not been cancelled.

Air France reiterated that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

"The company continuously monitors the geopolitical situation in the territories served and overflown by its aircraft in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security."

The latest extension comes as several international airlines continue to adjust schedules and monitor airspace across parts of the Middle East following ongoing regional tensions.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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