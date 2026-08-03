Air France extends Dubai flight suspension again as US-Iran tensions escalate

Flights to Dubai, Beirut and Riyadh remain suspended as airline monitors regional security
Dubai: Air France has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until August 18, citing the evolving security situation in the Near and Middle East.
The French national carrier said on Monday that flights to and from Dubai and Beirut will remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh will stay suspended until August 14.
Flights departing from Dubai on August 19 and Riyadh on August 15 are also affected under the latest schedule adjustments.
The airline said the decision was taken because of the regional security situation and restrictions affecting certain airspaces.
"The resumption of operations will remain subject to an assessment of the security situation locally, which is rapidly evolving," Air France said in its latest travel advisory.
Air France has repeatedly extended its suspension of services to Dubai, Beirut and Riyadh over recent weeks as the security situation continues to evolve.
The airline said affected customers are being contacted individually, while commercial measures have been put in place allowing passengers to cancel or postpone their trips free of charge, even if their flight has not been cancelled.
Air France reiterated that the safety of its passengers and crew remains its highest priority.
"The company continuously monitors the geopolitical situation in the territories served and overflown by its aircraft in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security."
The latest extension comes as several international airlines continue to adjust schedules and monitor airspace across parts of the Middle East following ongoing regional tensions.