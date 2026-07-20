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Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350 jets at Farnborough Airshow

Saudi PIF-owned start-up raises A350-1000 order to 31 as it expands global network by 2030

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350-1000 jets at Farnborough Airshow.
Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350-1000 jets at Farnborough Airshow.
Airbus

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air has firmed up an order for six additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, taking its total firm commitment for the long-haul jet to 31 aircraft as it pushes ahead with plans to connect Riyadh to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

The A350-1000 is currently the largest and longest variant in the standard A350 passenger jet family.

The agreement, announced on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow, forms part of the airline's original commitment for up to 50 A350-1000s announced in 2025.

The airline will become the first carrier in Saudi Arabia to operate the Airbus A350-1000, which it says will support its international expansion and help deliver the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.

"The firm-up of these additional aircraft reflects Riyadh Air's continued confidence in its growth trajectory and in the future of Saudi Arabia's aviation sector," said Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Riyadh Air.

"Increasing our A350-1000 commitment to 31 aircraft strengthens the foundation of our future network and supports our ambition to serve more than 100 global destinations by 2030 while delivering a premium guest experience."

Meanwhile, Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus Executive Vice President of Sales for the Commercial Aircraft business, said the latest order deepens the partnership between the two companies.

"This additional A350-1000 commitment reflects the airline's confidence in the aircraft's exceptional efficiency, range and passenger appeal," he said.

"As Riyadh Air advances its ambitious growth plans, the A350-1000 will play an important role in supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives and helping position the Kingdom as a leading international aviation hub."

The Airbus A350-1000 can fly up to 9,700 nautical miles (18,000km) non-stop and is powered by latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines. Airbus says the aircraft delivers a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide emissions compared with previous-generation competitor aircraft.

Riyadh Air's rapid expansion

The latest Airbus order comes just weeks after Riyadh Air launched scheduled passenger services in June 2026.

Saudi Arabia's second flag carrier, headquartered in Riyadh and wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), currently operates six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and flies to six destinations, including London Heathrow, Dubai and Madrid.

The airline has also secured approval from the US Department of Transportation to operate services to and from North America. Meanwhile, Airbus Helicopters and PIF's The Helicopter Company (THC) have also announced a firm order for 8 additional Airbus H145 helicopters at the biennial event. 

The helicopters are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028, and fall under the framework agreement signed between THC and Airbus at Verticon in 2024. The original framework agreement between THC and Airbus included up to 120 Airbus helicopters of various types set to be delivered over the next three to five years. 

The Farnborough International Airshow, which runs from July 20 to 24, has opened against the backdrop of strong demand for both commercial aircraft and defence equipment.

While Airbus and Boeing are expected to announce a series of aircraft deals during the week, production constraints continue to limit deliveries across the aviation industry.

This year's event also reflects growing defence spending worldwide, with military companies accounting for half of the show's record 1,600 exhibitors, as governments respond to lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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