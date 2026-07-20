Riyadh Air confirms order for six more Airbus A350 jets at Farnborough Airshow

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air has firmed up an order for six additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft , taking its total firm commitment for the long-haul jet to 31 aircraft as it pushes ahead with plans to connect Riyadh to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

The airline will become the first carrier in Saudi Arabia to operate the Airbus A350-1000, which it says will support its international expansion and help deliver the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.

The helicopters are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028, and fall under the framework agreement signed between THC and Airbus at Verticon in 2024. The original framework agreement between THC and Airbus included up to 120 Airbus helicopters of various types set to be delivered over the next three to five years.

The airline has also secured approval from the US Department of Transportation to operate services to and from North America. Meanwhile, Airbus Helicopters and PIF's The Helicopter Company (THC) have also announced a firm order for 8 additional Airbus H145 helicopters at the biennial event.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.