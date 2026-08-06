How does Google make money when you use it for free?

Advertisers, subscribers and cloud customers fund Google's free consumer services globally
Dubai: You can search the web, navigate with Google Maps, watch YouTube, use Gmail and access Android without paying Google directly. Yet Alphabet, Google’s parent company, generated almost $55 million in revenue every hour during its latest quarter.
Alphabet reported revenue of $119.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, up 24% from a year earlier. Spread across the 91-day period, that equals about $1.32 billion a day, $54.9 million an hour or more than $915,000 a minute.
The simple explanation is that while most people do not pay to use Google’s major consumer services, businesses pay to reach them. Advertisers buy space across Search, YouTube and third-party websites. Other customers pay for subscriptions, apps, cloud computing and devices.
Advertising generated $81.63 billion, or 68% of Alphabet’s quarterly revenue. Google Search and related advertising brought in $63.27 billion, YouTube advertisements contributed $11.06 billion and advertising across third-party websites in Google’s network added $7.3 billion.
Google Search is commercially valuable because a query can indicate what someone needs or may be preparing to buy.
A person searching for “Dubai hotel deals”, “mortgage rates” or “best running shoes” is expressing clearer intent than someone casually browsing the internet. Businesses pay for the opportunity to show advertisements beside those searches.
Advertisers bid to place sponsored results against selected keywords and audiences. Google generally earns money when someone clicks an advertisement, though the pricing method depends on the campaign. Businesses can also pay according to views or optimise campaigns around actions such as purchases, registrations and telephone calls.
The highest bidder does not automatically receive the most prominent position. Google says the amount offered, relevance and quality of the advertisement, landing-page experience and expected effect of supporting information can influence its placement.
This model allows consumers to use Search without paying a fee. Their attention and commercial intent create an audience that businesses want to reach.
Google Search and other advertising revenue rose 17% in the latest quarter and accounted for nearly 53% of Alphabet’s total revenue. Search therefore remains the group’s largest individual source of income despite the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.
“Our popular AI features are driving Search query growth,” Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google and Alphabet, said while announcing the results.
Google has introduced AI-generated summaries and AI Mode into Search while continuing to display advertisements around parts of the experience.
Google’s business model is sometimes described as selling users’ personal data. That description is imprecise.
Google primarily sells advertising space and tools that help businesses reach selected groups, automate bids and measure campaign performance. Information and behavioural signals can help determine which advertisements appear, but advertisers do not normally receive lists containing individual users’ complete search histories or private Gmail messages.
Those signals can include search terms, approximate location, device type, browsing activity and audience criteria chosen by an advertiser. Their use remains subject to account settings, consent requirements and applicable privacy laws.
Google is effectively selling advertisers access to a relevant audience at a potentially valuable moment. Its technology tries to determine which advertisement best matches a query and whether a user is likely to click or complete another action.
Alphabet also pays to attract and retain traffic. It recorded $16.18 billion in traffic-acquisition costs during the second quarter. These include payments to distribution partners and other companies that display Google advertisements or direct users towards its services.
YouTube converts viewing time into advertising revenue. Businesses pay to show promotions before, during and alongside videos, while YouTube shares part of eligible advertising income with creators.
YouTube advertising revenue rose 13% to $11.06 billion in the second quarter. Pichai said more than 1.7 billion unique viewers watched videos related to the 2026 Fifa World Cup during the period.
The platform also earns directly from users who subscribe to services such as YouTube Premium. Subscribers pay for features including advertisement-free viewing, downloads and background playback.
This gives YouTube several routes to revenue. One viewer may watch advertisements, another may pay for a subscription, and a third may purchase a product promoted by an advertiser or creator.
Android expands Google’s reach by placing its services across mobile devices. The core operating system is open source, but devices offering Google’s proprietary applications and services operate under separate arrangements.
Google Play provides a marketplace for apps, subscriptions and digital content. Google can earn fees from eligible app purchases, subscriptions and in-app transactions processed through its billing system.
Alphabet’s “subscriptions, platforms and devices” division generated $12.91 billion in the quarter, up 15%. It includes revenue from subscriptions and hardware alongside Google Play-related income.
Android also supports advertising indirectly. A consumer can search for a product, view an advertisement, find a shop through Maps, watch a review on YouTube and download the retailer’s app through Google Play on the same device.
Advertising remains Alphabet’s largest business, but corporate customers increasingly pay Google directly for technology.
Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% to $24.77 billion in the second quarter. The business sells computing capacity, storage, cybersecurity, workplace software and artificial-intelligence tools to companies and public-sector organisations.
Alphabet also receives direct payments through Google Workspace, Google One storage, YouTube subscriptions and devices. These businesses reduce its reliance on advertising while using the same computing infrastructure and AI capabilities developed across the group.
For most consumers, Google’s services still appear free. The bill is largely paid elsewhere—by advertisers seeking customers, subscribers buying extra features, developers using its platforms and organisations purchasing cloud technology.