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See: US military destroys 3 Iranian oil tankers

Move comes after the Iranian military organisation fired on American warships

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AFP
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See: US military destroys 3 Iranian oil tankers
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The US military said Saturday it had struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Iranian military organisation fired on American warships.

"Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo... in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.

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US-Israel-Iran war

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