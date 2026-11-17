Following his example, Leo traveled across Peru to where the Catholic hierarchy rarely goes to minister to his flock, going high up in the Andes mountains and deep into the Amazon rainforest and points in between. On his final full day in Peru on Sunday, Leo went from his former diocese of Chiclayo on the north Pacific coast to the southeastern Andean city of Cusco, to the northeastern Amazonian city of Pucallpa and back to Lima on the coast.