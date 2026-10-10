How BTS protects ARMY, and ARMY protects BTS: The purple shield of 13 years

From James Corden to Peru, here's looking at BTS's ARMY bond through the years
Real ones would never forget that James Corden episode.
You just had to be there.
Well, James Corden had the best seat in the house. BTS did Carpool Karaoke with him. They played hide-and-seek around his studio. Jimin was his Baby Mochi, which made Corden "Papa Mochi," a title ARMY bestowed with genuine affection.
Then came September 2021. BTS had just appeared at the United Nations General Assembly as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, talking about the pandemic generation and climate change. Corden opened his show by calling them 'pretty unusual visitors' and joking that 15-year-old girls everywhere suddenly wished they were Secretary-General António Guterres.
It was meant as a throwaway gag and it didn't land.
ARMY's objection had two prongs, and both were sharp. First: there was nothing unusual about BTS at the UN. They had spoken there back in 2018 to launch their Love Myself campaign with UNICEF. Second: the '15-year-old girls' line flattened one of the most diverse fanbases on earth into a punchline, and it took a swipe at teenage girls while it was at it.
Fans of every age, gender and continent piled in to point out that teen girls were not, in fact, a joke, and that plenty of ARMYs had mortgages, PhDs and reading glasses and the Papa Mochi title was revoked by popular demand. Many ARMYs said that they were above the age of 60.
The best part came two months later. When BTS returned to the show in November, it was RM who raised it, telling Corden on camera, "You've been in hot water with ARMY's lately?"
Corden was clearly apologetic and said he hadn't meant to offend anyone and that the show loved the band and the whole fandom. RM accepted the apology graciously, Jimin gave him a hug, and the world kept spinning.
ARMYsounds like one voice, and on a good day it can roar like one. But it’s really a chorus: millions of fans across countries, languages and time zones. Teenagers and grandmothers, students and surgeons, people who found BTS at their 2013 debut and people who found them last month.
That chorus is built in layers. There are individual fans posting from their bedrooms, large organised fanbases that translate news and coordinate projects, and regional communities, like Peru’s fan clubs, that know their own city’s streets and stadiums. Each works in its own way, and they don’t always agree. ARMY argues with itself constantly, and in more languages than most parliaments.
But when something matters to the seven members, those separate voices find each other remarkably fast.
Fast-forward to this week, and the shield is pointing in a slightly different direction.
BTS has just made its first-ever visit to Peru, with three sold-out nights at Estadio San Marcos on October 7, 9 and 10 as part of the ARIRANG world tour, and there were than more than 50,000 people that night. Peruvian ARMY, who have been dancing their choreography in Lima's parks for more than a decade, finally got their turn.
And then, as in Bogotá the week before, crowds gathered outside the hotel.
On the day of the first show, RM posted a message to fans that was polite, plain and a little weary. The members and staff, he said, were exhausted by people stationed in front of their hotel, and the crowds were becoming a real problem for the other guests staying there too.
He asked fans not to wait outside, not just in Lima but in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and the Asian stops still to come. And he closed with an appeal to the relationship itself: if ARMY really were the most wonderful fans in the world, they would understand, and he trusted it wouldn't happen again.
The response from ARMY was swift and fierce.
Peru's fan clubs had been asking for exactly this before the plane ever landed: Don't go to the airport, don't hunt for the hotel, don't share locations. When people gathered anyway, local ARMY were quick to say publicly that the hotel crowd was not the organised fandom, and the frustration with those who ignored the guidelines has been loud ever since.
By fans' accounts, the message even carried into the stadium, with concertgoers chanting a plea to everyone else: please, don't go to the hotel.
It's worth being fair to the people outside, too. Some told local reporters they simply couldn't afford a ticket and hoped to catch one glimpse of their idols from the sidewalk, without bothering anyone. That's a very human wish. It just isn't what the seven people inside the building asked for, and ARMY's answer has been, kindly but firmly, that the wish of the boys comes first.
If you zoom out, the Corden episode and the Lima hotel aren't really opposites. They're two entries in a ledger that BTS and ARMY have been keeping for thirteen years. As documented in videos, when reporters have tried to press RM and get him to 'share crazy fan and stalker stories', he didn't, and praised the love of the fans instead.
When the outside world got it wrong, ARMY showed up. When an Australian TV segment mocked the group in 2018, fans pushed back until apologies followed. When a German radio host compared BTS to the coronavirus in early 2021, ARMY's campaign against the racism in that remark drew an apology from the station.
And when a fan at Jin's 2024 hug event, held just after his military discharge, kissed him without consent, ARMY didn't shrug it off as fandom enthusiasm. They named it as harassment and pursued a police complaint.
When misinformation was spread about Suga's DUI scooter incident in 2024, ARMY determinedly worked to clear his name and got the local press to retract their statements.
And when ARMY needed cover, BTS gave it. The Love Myself campaign was built around the idea that fans deserved to feel worthy, not just entertained. In 2021, the members shared their own experiences of racism in a statement against anti-Asian hate, putting their reputations behind a fight that affected many of their fans. As the members began military service, they asked fans to stay away from training camps and ceremonies, choosing a quiet goodbye over a crowd that might get someone hurt.
And ARMY has learned to protect ARMY. In the weeks before Lima, fan accounts warned people against camping outside hotels for weeks at a time, pointing to a previous K-pop concert in the city where campers were reportedly targeted for extortion. No spot near the stage is worth that. When BTS donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter in 2020, fans matched it within about a day, because protecting people was the point all along.
Squint at this week and you could see a scolding: a tired leader, a let-down fandom, a hotel lobby turned obstacle course. Look again.
RM had asked plainly and politely, and he said why. ARMY didn't argue with him; they amplified him. Peru's fan clubs drew a clear line between themselves and the sidewalk crowd, reminded each other to stay safe, and, by fans' accounts, carried his request right into the stands.
RM said he wanted a more grown-up relationship with ARMY. Thirteen years in, this is what one looks like: love that knows when to cheer and when to let someone sleep.
So here's the rule of the road for the rest of the tour. The stadium is for screaming and the hotel is for snoring.