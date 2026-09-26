5 brilliant OTT shows cancelled too soon without a proper goodbye: Anne with an E to Mindhunter

Where it left us: Anne and Gilbert finally got their long-awaited romance, which helps, a little, but fans were still waiting to see them flourish as a couple, as they did in the books, written by LM Montgomery. In the books, Anne and Gilbert get married, have six children, and go through a wholesome, sweet life together before the First World War strikes their lives. The CBC said the show didn't grow its audience enough among viewers aged 25–54. The wider backdrop: the CBC had just moved away from co-producing with Netflix, with its CEO arguing the partnerships hurt Canada's domestic industry.