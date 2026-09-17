Grey’s Anatomy Season 23: The original cast, then and now. Who’s long gone and who is still here?

Isaiah Washington (Burke) — out first, back in Season 3. (2007), following the infamous on-set incident. The OG cautionary tale.

T.R. Knight (George O'Malley) — hit by a bus in Season 5 (2009), because Shonda Rhimes has never once let a character die peacefully.

Katherine Heigl (Izzie) — beat cancer, then beat it out of Seattle entirely in Season 6 (2010).

Sandra Oh (Cristina) — the one exit fans still aren't over. Left for a hospital in Switzerland at the end of Season 10, and somehow that scene still lives rent-free in everyone's head. Everyone is still waiting for her to return, but we only see Cristina's texts.

Patrick Dempsey (Derek) — died in Season 11 (2015), in a way that made an entire generation distrust countryside hospitals forever.