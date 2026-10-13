How Jimin changed BTS’ DNA: In every way possible – the heart, soul and artistry behind the star

On Set Me Free Pt.2, he lashes out, not in Suga’s voice or RM’s but in his own sharp, scathing register. He vows to stop hiding and to stand firm against whatever life throws at him. The steely layers of auto-tune and hard-edged rap can grate at times, but the defiance is unmistakable. Like Crazy, which climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, turns to the weight of fame. Where RM reaches for wordplay, Suga conjures an alter ego to slay, and J-Hope swings between wistfulness and cynicism, Jimin asks his questions plainly. He hears voices he cannot place and wonders whether, having gone this far, he can still find his way back to himself. His audience becomes his diary.