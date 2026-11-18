"For us, Automechanika Dubai is a marketing platform that runs all year," said Mohammad Hijazi, Group Head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group. "The three days on the floor are the visible part, but the planning with Messe Frankfurt starts months earlier and the follow-up with customers continues long after. We have built that rhythm with the show over more than a decade. Our customers have watched A-MAP grow from a single stand into a group with speakers on stage and three recognitions at the awards. We could not have told that story without a long-term partner like Messe Frankfurt."