A-MAP marks 25 years with prestigious Automechanika Dubai accolades
Badami Holding Group closed Automechanika Dubai 2026 with two award wins and one highly commended recognition at the Automechanika Dubai Awards. A-MAP UAE won Distributor of the Year, Dial-A-Battery won Mobile Services Provider of the Year, and Auto Studio by A-MAP Auto Care was Highly Commended for Workshop of the Year (Passenger Cars).
The recognition came in the same week that A-MAP Group exhibited at the show from November 10 to 12 and five of the group's leaders spoke across two conference stages. It also falls in the year A-MAP marks its 25th anniversary.
The three results cover three different parts of the business: how the group distributes products, how it reaches drivers on the road, and how it services cars in the workshop.
A-MAP UAE, a Badami Holding company, won Distributor of the Year. Dial-A-Battery won Mobile Services Provider of the Year. Auto Studio by A-MAP Auto Care was Highly Commended in the Workshop of the Year (Passenger Cars) category.
"A-MAP started 25 years ago as a parts supplier, and this week the industry recognized us for a second year in a row as a distributor, a mobile service provider and a workshop operator," said Asad Badami, Group Managing Director, Badami Holding Group.
"That range is the result of a decision we made years ago to stay close to the customer at every step, from the warehouse to the roadside. The credit belongs to our teams, and to the partners and customers who have stayed with us. Exhibiting here gave us the chance to thank many of them in person."
Two of the three recognitions went to A-MAP Autocare, the group's service arm.
"Dial-A-Battery exists for one moment: a driver is stuck and needs a battery fitted where the car stopped," said Hazem Ghazaleh, General Manager, A-MAP Autocare. "Winning Mobile Services Provider of the Year tells our technicians that the speed and care they bring to that moment have been noticed. Auto Studio being Highly Commended in the passenger car workshop category matters just as much to me, because it reflects the work our workshop team does every day. We are taking both results back to the people who earned them."
A-MAP Group exhibited at the North Hall for all three days of the show. The stand presented the group's distribution portfolio across batteries, lubricants and auto parts, including Solite, Duracell, Dagenite, Sebang, Optima, Delkor, Level, ASIMCO, NGK, RBI, Genuine Parts, OSRAM and ADNOC Voyager. The team met distributors, retailers, fleet operators and suppliers from the UAE, the wider Gulf and export markets. Conversations covered current supply, new product lines and distribution in new markets.
"Winning the Distributor of the Year 2026 recognition at Automechanika for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone and a proud moment for the entire A-MAP team," said KT Rao, General Manager, Product & Business Development, A-MAP Auto Parts, UAE. "Achieving this recognition consistently reflects our commitment to distribution excellence, strong customer partnerships and the trust we have built across our markets.
"We believe true distribution excellence goes far beyond the products we sell. It is about ensuring the right products are available at the right time, delivering reliable supply and standing firmly behind our customers with the support they deserve. This continued recognition motivates us to raise the bar further, strengthen our partnerships and explore new opportunities for growth," Rao continued.
"We are proud that Automechanika Dubai 2026 was among A-MAP Group's most successful exhibitions, especially with its debut at the iconic Expo City Dubai," said Wael Sharrouf, Division Manager, International Business, Batteries. "We commend Messe Frankfurt and all involved parties for delivering an outstanding international event.
"The exhibition offered an excellent platform to showcase our automotive batteries, lubricants, and spare parts, strengthen existing partnerships, and explore new business opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Receiving the Distributor of the Year 2026 Award was another proud milestone for A-MAP Group, reflecting our proven ability to deliver, our commitment to quality and reliability, and the trust our partners place in us as a dependable global business partner."
Five leaders from Badami Holding Group, A-MAP Group and ASIMCO Global spoke in the conference program on November 11 and 12. Their sessions covered the group's shift toward services, battery demand for electric vehicles, counterfeit parts and logistics.
Four of the five sessions took place on the Aftermarket Central Stage on November 11. Dr Shahine Awasthy, Business Unit Manager, A-MAP Group, joined the panel "Battery Demand Trends: Preparing the Aftermarket for the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles."
Mohammad Hijazi, Group Head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group, moderated the panel "Transitioning from Product Sales to Service-Led Revenue Models."
Mitesh Mathur, Regional Brand Manager, ASIMCO Global, gave the presentation "Addressing Counterfeit Products and Ensuring Market Integrity." Asad Badami, Group Managing Director, Badami Holding Group, closed the group's day on that stage with the Interview Spotlight "From Parts Supplier to Aftermarket Ecosystem Partner."
On November 12, Yasir Khan, Supply Chain Manager, A-MAP Group, spoke on the Fleet FWD Stage in the fireside chat "Staying on Track in a Rapidly Evolving Logistics World."
"For us, Automechanika Dubai is a marketing platform that runs all year," said Mohammad Hijazi, Group Head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group. "The three days on the floor are the visible part, but the planning with Messe Frankfurt starts months earlier and the follow-up with customers continues long after. We have built that rhythm with the show over more than a decade. Our customers have watched A-MAP grow from a single stand into a group with speakers on stage and three recognitions at the awards. We could not have told that story without a long-term partner like Messe Frankfurt."
Badami Holding Group will carry the conversations from the show into its plans for 2027. In the coming weeks, its teams will follow up with the distributors, suppliers and prospective partners they met during the three days, with the aim of turning those meetings into new supply agreements and new markets.
The themes its speakers raised on stage also set the direction for the year ahead. The group intends to keep growing its service businesses alongside distribution, prepare its battery range for the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, and continue its work against counterfeit parts in the region.
A-MAP closes its 25th anniversary year with the industry's recognition in three categories. The group plans to return to Automechanika Dubai in 2027.