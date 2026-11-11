Al Fahim Motors opens Li Auto showroom in Dubai

Bringing this philosophy to life, the new showroom showcased the All-New Li L9, featuring a third-generation extended-range electric powertrain that delivers a WLTC pure-electric range of 350 km and a combined range of 1,370 km. Electric motors drive the wheels at all times, while a petrol-powered generator charges the battery when needed. Customers can plug in or refuel, combining electric driving with flexibility for longer journeys. The all-new Li L9 is now available in the UAE with two distinct trims: the Ultra and Livis. Li L9 Ultra starts at 335,000 AED; Li L9 Livis starts at Dh370,000.