New rules target multinational groups with annual revenues of at least €750 million
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will introduce a domestic minimum top-up tax on large multinational companies from 1 January 2027, ensuring that profits earned in the kingdom by qualifying groups are subject to an effective tax rate of at least 15 per cent.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the measure on Thursday, saying it was intended to protect Saudi Arabia's tax revenues and bring its regulations into line with international standards.
The tax will apply to entities belonging to multinational groups with consolidated annual revenues of at least €750 million, or the equivalent in Saudi riyals.
To qualify, the group must have met that revenue threshold in at least two of the four financial years preceding the year in which the tax applies, based on the consolidated financial statements of its ultimate parent company.
ZATCA clarified that the measure will not apply to all businesses operating in Saudi Arabia.
It will be limited to qualifying entities within large multinational groups, excluding purely domestic companies that do not operate internationally or belong to a multinational group covered by the rules.
The Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) is designed to ensure that profits generated in Saudi Arabia by qualifying multinational groups are taxed at an effective rate of at least 15 per cent.
Where the effective tax rate falls below that threshold, an additional tax may be collected to bring it up to the required minimum, subject to the applicable rules.
The authority stressed that the 15 per cent threshold applies to the effective taxation of profits, not to a company's total revenue.
The €750 million figure determines whether a multinational group falls within the scope of the rules; it is not the amount on which the top-up tax is calculated.
The measure is part of a broader international effort to establish a minimum level of taxation for large multinational businesses under Pillar Two of the global tax agreement developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20.
The framework is designed to discourage multinational companies from shifting profits to jurisdictions with lower tax rates.
Under the OECD's Global Anti-Base Erosion rules, qualifying multinational groups are generally required to pay additional tax when their effective tax rate in a jurisdiction falls below 15 per cent.
Domestic minimum top-up taxes allow countries to collect additional tax on qualifying profits generated within their own jurisdictions, helping protect their tax bases.
Saudi Arabia's decision will allow the kingdom to collect the applicable additional tax on profits generated locally by covered multinational groups, rather than potentially leaving those taxing rights to other jurisdictions.
The move is intended to strengthen tax fairness, protect government revenues and improve consistency between Saudi Arabia's tax framework and international standards.
ZATCA has encouraged multinational businesses that may fall within the scope of the new tax to seek clarification through its official communication channels.
Companies can contact the authority through its round-the-clock call centre on 19993, its customer service account on X, @Zatca_care, or by emailing Info@zatca.gov.sa.