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Saudi Arabia extends tax penalty waiver scheme until end-2026

Taxpayers given six more months to settle liabilities without selected fines

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia has extended tax penalty waiver scheme to end-2026, giving taxpayers more time to settle Labilities.
Saudi Arabia has extended tax penalty waiver scheme to end-2026, giving taxpayers more time to settle Labilities.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has extended its initiative waiving selected tax fines and financial penalties for taxpayers by a further six months, giving businesses and individuals until December 31 to regularise their tax affairs.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said the extension, approved by the Minister of Finance, will take effect from July 1, 2026, and applies to taxpayers covered by all tax systems.

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Under the initiative, taxpayers may be exempt from fines for late tax registration, late payment, delayed submission of tax returns and penalties related to amendments to value added tax (VAT) returns.

To qualify, taxpayers must be registered with ZATCA, submit all outstanding tax returns and pay the full principal amount of any tax liabilities. They may also apply for an instalment plan during the initiative's validity period, provided payments are made according to the schedule approved by the authority.

ZATCA said the initiative does not cover penalties arising from tax evasion, sanctions imposed under Article 45 of the VAT Law, fines paid before the initiative took effect, or penalties linked to tax returns due after June 30, 2026.

The authority urged eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the extended scheme before it expires at the end of the year and said detailed guidance on eligibility, covered penalties and payment procedures is available on its website.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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