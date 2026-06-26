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Saudi Arabia seizes 25 million illicit pills, more than a tonne of drugs

Drug traffickers hid narcotics in food, vehicles, equipment and cargo shipments

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Traffickers used a range of concealment methods, including hiding narcotics inside food consignments, equipment, vehicles and trucks.
Traffickers used a range of concealment methods, including hiding narcotics inside food consignments, equipment, vehicles and trucks.
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Dubai: More than 25 million illicit and controlled pills and 1.1 tonnes of narcotic substances were intercepted by Saudi customs authorities over the past year, Okaz newspaper reported.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said customs officers seized 25,112,378 narcotic and prohibited pills and 1,098 kilograms of narcotic and prohibited substances between 1 June 2025 and 31 May 2026.

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The authority said the seizures are part of efforts to strengthen customs controls, enhance operational readiness at border crossings, deploy advanced security screening technologies and invest in the capabilities of customs personnel.

According to ZATCA, traffickers used a range of concealment methods, including hiding narcotics inside food consignments, equipment, vehicles and trucks, while some attempted to smuggle drugs internally to avoid detection.

The authority said the interceptions demonstrated the effectiveness of its inspection procedures and advanced screening technologies, adding that combating drug trafficking remains one of its strategic priorities because of the threat narcotics pose to public safety and national security.

ZATCA said it will continue expanding the use of advanced security technologies and specialised training programmes to strengthen customs officers' ability to detect increasingly sophisticated smuggling methods. The efforts are being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strict customs oversight across all border crossings and urged the public to report suspected smuggling activities or violations of the Unified Customs Law, noting that all reports are handled confidentially and may qualify for financial rewards if they lead to verified cases.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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