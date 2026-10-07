UAE Federal Tax Authority issues guide on Multinational Enterprise Top-Up Tax

The Guide provides guidance on determining whether an MNE Group falls within the scope of the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) Legislation. It outlines the conditions for MNE Groups to be in scope, the types of Entities that are subject to Top-up Tax and those that are not, as well as the registration process and applicable timelines for Entities subject to the legislation. It is intended for those responsible for the tax affairs of Entities that may be members of an MNE Group, as well as Tax Agents.