U.S. EB-5 (Green Card Program) investment increase in 2027: Why families are reviewing their Green Card plans right now

Guidance from leading EB-5 specialists bring urgency to US EB-5 conversation
Step Global Group presents an exclusive opportunity to SAVE approx. AED 750,000 on your EB-5 visa process.
AED 750,000* | US$204,000
*The projected collective monetary benefit of approximately AED 750,000 (US$204,000) combines the projected increase in EB-5 investment requirements and administration fees with exclusive Step Global Group discounts on current associated costs and fees, and a complimentary preliminary tax advisory session. The additional investment-capital component is not a fee or guaranteed cash saving.
For investors considering U.S. permanent residency for themselves or their children who are present in the U.S., timing is imperative. Step Global Group, with a team of leading EB-5 specialists in the region, is drawing attention to the anticipated January 1, 2027 EB-5 investment increase and a package of selected, highly incentivized monetary benefits.
The U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers eligible foreign nationals a route to direct U.S. permanent residency through a qualifying refundable investment. Spouses and qualifying unmarried children under 21 may also be included. For qualifying EB-5 projects, the current stated minimum investment is US$800,000.
CURRENT MINIMUM: US$800,000
2027 PROJECTED MINIMUM: US$937,500
PROJECTED INCREASE: US$137,500
The projected increase represents additional required capital, not a non-refundable fee. Families should review this alongside administration charges and immigration costs.
Preparing a properly documented EB-5 petition typically takes more than three to four weeks, depending on case complexity and the supporting documents required. Applicants should therefore begin preparation well before the anticipated January 1, 2027 investment increase.
50% OFF PROJECT ADMINISTRATION FEES
50% discount on administration fees; save up to US$40,000 on the top EB-5 projects
CAREFULLY EVALUATED PROJECTS
Access to experienced developers and project features, including projects offering the highest returns
U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL LEGAL EXPERTISE
U.S. and internationally licensed lawyers; comprehensive support services
COMPLIMENTARY TAX STRATEGY SESSION
Preliminary international tax strategy discussion after onboarding; valued around Dh7,500.
Investment distributions are one element of project due diligence, rather than the main purpose of the EB-5 process. Certain selected available projects offer potential annual returns of up to 4%. If fully paid, it may offer an amount of around US$160,000 (approximately AED 587,600) over five years.
For families with children studying or working in the U.S., uncertainty around student status, optional practical training and H-1B sponsorship can complicate career plans. For eligible applicants, EB-5 may offer a direct alternative path to permanent residency.
Your U.S. education should lead to opportunity, not visa uncertainty. According to several available data estimates, around 1.4 million international graduates from the 2012–2021 graduating cohorts were no longer living in the U.S. by 2023, for varied reasons, but primarily immigration issues. Departures occurred for varied reasons, including career and immigration considerations.
Step Global Group reports more than 15 years of regional experience, with clients and partners in over 30 countries. Its model brings together EB-5 advisory, immigration support, U.S. and internationally licensed lawyers, and internationally certified tax advisers.
After onboarding, qualifying investors are offered an exclusive complimentary preliminary session with Step Global’s international tax experts. The session encourages families to consider immigration and tax implications together, subject to individual circumstances.
On November 22, an EB-5 Program informational session will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of U.S. EB-5 lawyers, EB-5 specialists, international tax advisors and distinguished project experts visiting exclusively from the United States. The session is designed to help prospective applicants ask informed questions about timing, project assessment and the wider immigration journey.
(Limited seats • Prior registration is mandatory)
CALL 04 770 7825 OR WHATSAPP 055 254 6061 TO REGISTER