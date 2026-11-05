U.S. EB-5 (Green Card Program) investment increase in 2027: Why families are reviewing their Green Card plans right now

Step Global Group presents an exclusive opportunity to SAVE approx. AED 750,000 on your EB-5 visa process.

AED 750,000* | US$204,000

*The projected collective monetary benefit of approximately AED 750,000 (US$204,000) combines the projected increase in EB-5 investment requirements and administration fees with exclusive Step Global Group discounts on current associated costs and fees, and a complimentary preliminary tax advisory session. The additional investment-capital component is not a fee or guaranteed cash saving.

For investors considering U.S. permanent residency for themselves or their children who are present in the U.S., timing is imperative. Step Global Group, with a team of leading EB-5 specialists in the region, is drawing attention to the anticipated January 1, 2027 EB-5 investment increase and a package of selected, highly incentivized monetary benefits.

What is the U.S. EB-5 immigrant investor program?

The U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers eligible foreign nationals a route to direct U.S. permanent residency through a qualifying refundable investment. Spouses and qualifying unmarried children under 21 may also be included. For qualifying EB-5 projects, the current stated minimum investment is US$800,000.

The January 2027 investment question

CURRENT MINIMUM: US$800,000

2027 PROJECTED MINIMUM: US$937,500

PROJECTED INCREASE: US$137,500

The projected increase represents additional required capital, not a non-refundable fee. Families should review this alongside administration charges and immigration costs.

Preparing a properly documented EB-5 petition typically takes more than three to four weeks, depending on case complexity and the supporting documents required. Applicants should therefore begin preparation well before the anticipated January 1, 2027 investment increase.

The exclusive Step Global advantage

50% OFF PROJECT ADMINISTRATION FEES

50% discount on administration fees; save up to US$40,000 on the top EB-5 projects

CAREFULLY EVALUATED PROJECTS

Access to experienced developers and project features, including projects offering the highest returns

U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL LEGAL EXPERTISE

U.S. and internationally licensed lawyers; comprehensive support services

COMPLIMENTARY TAX STRATEGY SESSION

Preliminary international tax strategy discussion after onboarding; valued around Dh7,500.

Investment distributions are one element of project due diligence, rather than the main purpose of the EB-5 process. Certain selected available projects offer potential annual returns of up to 4%. If fully paid, it may offer an amount of around US$160,000 (approximately AED 587,600) over five years.

Combining the projected initial financial benefits of $204,000 (Dh750,000) with potential five-year investment returns of $160,000 (Dh587,600), the total potential financial benefit could reach $364,000 (approximately Dh1.34 million).

For international students and U.S.-based professionals

For families with children studying or working in the U.S., uncertainty around student status, optional practical training and H-1B sponsorship can complicate career plans. For eligible applicants, EB-5 may offer a direct alternative path to permanent residency.

Your U.S. education should lead to opportunity, not visa uncertainty. According to several available data estimates, around 1.4 million international graduates from the 2012–2021 graduating cohorts were no longer living in the U.S. by 2023, for varied reasons, but primarily immigration issues. Departures occurred for varied reasons, including career and immigration considerations.

Interestingly, eligible applicants and investors already in the United States may apply for Adjustment of Status while their EB-5 petition is pending. This can allow them to remain in the U.S. while their Green Card application is processed and, once employment authorization is approved, work for any U.S. employer without employer-specific sponsorship.

In essence, eligible EB-5 applicants may begin enjoying important immigration and career benefits even before receiving their Green Cards.

Immigration advisory and tax planning together

Step Global Group reports more than 15 years of regional experience, with clients and partners in over 30 countries. Its model brings together EB-5 advisory, immigration support, U.S. and internationally licensed lawyers, and internationally certified tax advisers.

After onboarding, qualifying investors are offered an exclusive complimentary preliminary session with Step Global’s international tax experts. The session encourages families to consider immigration and tax implications together, subject to individual circumstances.

EXCLUSIVE U.S. EB-5 IMMIGRANT INVESTOR VISA SEMINAR

On November 22, an EB-5 Program informational session will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of U.S. EB-5 lawyers, EB-5 specialists, international tax advisors and distinguished project experts visiting exclusively from the United States. The session is designed to help prospective applicants ask informed questions about timing, project assessment and the wider immigration journey.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2026 | 4:00 PM

THE RITZ-CARLTON, DIFC, DUBAI

(Limited seats • Prior registration is mandatory)